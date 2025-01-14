Windows 11 (KB5050009, KB5050021) January 2025 Patch Tuesday out

Microsoft has released Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11 24H2, 23H2, and 22H2. The 24H2 update is provided via KB5050009, while the 23H2 and 22H2 update is delivered via KB5050021. You will be on build versions 26100.2894, 22631.4751, and 22621.4751, respectively, after applying the update.

Here's what's new:

Improvements

This security update includes improvements that were a part of update KB5048667 (released December 10, 2024). Below is a summary of the key issues that this update addresses when you install this KB. If there are new features, it lists them as well. The bold text within the brackets indicates the item or area of the change we are documenting.

[Windows Kernel Vulnerable Driver Blocklist file (DriverSiPolicy.p7b)] This update adds to the list of drivers that are at risk for Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) attacks.

Windows 11 servicing stack update (KB5050387)- 26100.2890

This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates. To learn more about SSUs, see Simplifying on-premises deployment of servicing stack updates.