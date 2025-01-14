Windows 11 (KB5050009, KB5050021) January 2025 Patch Tuesday out

Microsoft has released Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11 24H2, 23H2, and 22H2. The 24H2 update is provided via KB5050009, while the 23H2 and 22H2 update is delivered via KB5050021. You will be on build versions 26100.2894, 22631.4751, and 22621.4751, respectively, after applying the update.
Here's what's new:
24H2
Highlights
-
This update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.
Improvements
This security update includes improvements that were a part of update KB5048667 (released December 10, 2024). Below is a summary of the key issues that this update addresses when you install this KB. If there are new features, it lists them as well. The bold text within the brackets indicates the item or area of the change we are documenting.
-
[Windows Kernel Vulnerable Driver Blocklist file (DriverSiPolicy.p7b)] This update adds to the list of drivers that are at risk for Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) attacks.
If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device.
For more information about security vulnerabilities, please refer to the Security Update Guide website and the January 2025 Security Updates.
Windows 11 servicing stack update (KB5050387)- 26100.2890
This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates. To learn more about SSUs, see Simplifying on-premises deployment of servicing stack updates.
Known issues in this update
|
Applies to
|
Symptom
|
Workaround
|
All users
|
We’re aware of an issue where players on Arm devices are unable to download and play Roblox via the Microsoft Store on Windows.
|
Players on Arm devices can play Roblox by downloading the title directly from www.Roblox.com.
|
All users
|
Following the installation of the October 2024 security update, some customers report that the OpenSSH (Open Secure Shell) service fails to start, preventing SSH connections. The service fails with no detailed logging, and manual intervention is required to run the sshd.exe process.
This issue is affecting both enterprise, IOT, and education customers, with a limited number of devices impacted. Microsoft is investigating whether consumer customers using Home or Pro editions of Windows are affected.
|
Customers can temporarily resolve the issue by updating permissions (ACLs) on the affected directories. Follow these steps:
Microsoft is actively investigating the issue and will provide a resolution in an upcoming Windows update. Further communications will be provided when a resolution or additional workarounds are available.
|
IT admins
|
Devices that have certain Citrix components installed might be unable to complete installation of the January 2025 Windows security update. This issue was observed on devices with Citrix Session Recording Agent (SRA) version 2411. The 2411 version of this application was released in December 2024.
|
Citrix has documented this issue, including a workaround, which can be performed prior to installing the January 2025 Windows security update. For details, see Citrix’s documentation.
Microsoft is working with Citrix to address this issue and will update this documentation once a resolution is available.
23H2 and 22H2
Highlights
-
This update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.
Improvements
Note: To view the list of addressed issues, click or tap the OS name to expand the collapsible section
Windows 11, version 23H2
Important: Use EKB KB5027397 to update to Windows 11, version 23H2.
This security update includes quality improvements. Key changes include:
-
This build includes all the improvements in Windows 11, version 22H2.
-
No additional issues are documented for this release.
Windows 11, version 22H2
This security update includes improvements that were a part of update KB5048685 (released December 10, 2024). Below is a summary of the key issues that this update addresses when you install this KB. If there are new features, it lists them as well. The bold text within the brackets indicates the item or area of the change we are documenting.
-
[Windows Kernel Vulnerable Driver Blocklist file (DriverSiPolicy.p7b)] This update adds to the list of drivers that are at risk for Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) attacks.
If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device.
For more information about security vulnerabilities, please refer to the Security Update Guide website and the January 2025 Security Update.
Windows 11 servicing stack update (KB5050113) - 22621.4740 and 22631.4740
This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates. To learn more about SSUs, see Simplifying on-premises deployment of servicing stack updates.
Known issues in this update
|
Applies to
|
Symptom
|
Workaround
|
All users
|
Following the installation of the October 2024 security update, some customers report that the OpenSSH (Open Secure Shell) service fails to start, preventing SSH connections. The service fails with no detailed logging, and manual intervention is required to run the sshd.exe process.
This issue is affecting both enterprise, IOT, and education customers, with a limited number of devices impacted. Microsoft is investigating whether consumer customers using Home or Pro editions of Windows are affected.
|
Customers can temporarily resolve the issue by updating permissions (ACLs) on the affected directories. Follow these steps:
Microsoft is actively investigating the issue and will provide a resolution in an upcoming Windows update. Further communications will be provided when a resolution or additional workarounds are available.
|
IT admins
|
Devices that have certain Citrix components installed might be unable to complete installation of the January 2025 Windows security update. This issue was observed on devices with Citrix Session Recording Agent (SRA) version 2411. The 2411 version of this application was released in December 2024.
|
Citrix has documented this issue, including a workaround, which can be performed prior to installing the January 2025 Windows security update. For details, see Citrix’s documentation.
Microsoft is working with Citrix to address this issue and will update this documentation once a resolution is available.
These updates will be available from Windows Update and should install automatically in most cases. If you would like to download these updates for offline installation, you can get them from the Microsoft Catalog website. You can find the update for 24H2 here (but check the install instructions here as it's more complex, go to the Catalog tab at the bottom of the page), and 23H2 and 22H2 here.
1 Comment - Add comment