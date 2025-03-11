Windows 11 (KB5053598, KB5053602) March 2025 Patch Tuesday out

Microsoft has released Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11 24H2, 23H2, and 22H2. The 24H2 update is provided via KB5053598, while the 23H2 and 22H2 updates are delivered via KB5053602. You will be on build versions 26100.3476, 22631.5039, and 22621.5039, respectively, after applying the update.

Here's what's new:

Improvements

This security update includes improvements that were a part of update KB5052093 (released February 25, 2025). This security update includes quality improvements. The following summary outlines key issues addressed by the KB update after you install it. Also, included are available new features. The bold text within the brackets indicates the item or area of the change.

This update makes miscellaneous security improvements to internal OS functionality. No additional issues were documented for this release.

If you installed earlier updates, your device downloads and installs only the new updates contained in this package.

For more information about security vulnerabilities, see the Security Update Guide and the March 2025 Security Updates.

Windows 11 servicing stack update (KB5052915)- 26100.3321

This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates. To learn more about SSUs, see Simplifying on-premises deployment of servicing stack updates.