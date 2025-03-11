Windows 11 (KB5053598, KB5053602) March 2025 Patch Tuesday out

Microsoft has released Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11 24H2, 23H2, and 22H2. The 24H2 update is provided via KB5053598, while the 23H2 and 22H2 updates are delivered via KB5053602. You will be on build versions 26100.3476, 22631.5039, and 22621.5039, respectively, after applying the update.
Here's what's new:
24H2
Highlights
This update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.
Improvements
This security update includes improvements that were a part of update KB5052093 (released February 25, 2025). This security update includes quality improvements. The following summary outlines key issues addressed by the KB update after you install it. Also, included are available new features. The bold text within the brackets indicates the item or area of the change.
-
This update makes miscellaneous security improvements to internal OS functionality. No additional issues were documented for this release.
If you installed earlier updates, your device downloads and installs only the new updates contained in this package.
For more information about security vulnerabilities, see the Security Update Guide and the March 2025 Security Updates.
Windows 11 servicing stack update (KB5052915)- 26100.3321
This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates. To learn more about SSUs, see Simplifying on-premises deployment of servicing stack updates.
Known issues in this update
Roblox
Applies to: All users
Symptoms
We’re aware of an issue where players on Arm devices are unable to download and play Roblox from the Microsoft Store on Windows.
Workaround
Roblox is working on a resolution to address this issue. Please refer to the Roblox support site for updates. Until the resolution is available, players on Arm devices can play Roblox by downloading the title directly from www.Roblox.com.
Citrix
Applies to: IT Admin
Symptoms
Devices that have certain Citrix components installed might be unable to complete installation of the January 2025 Windows security update. This issue was observed on devices with Citrix Session Recording Agent (SRA) version 2411. The 2411 version of this application was released in December 2024.
Affected devices might initially download and apply the January 2025 Windows security update correctly, such as via the Windows Update page in Settings. However, when restarting the device to complete the update installation, an error message with text similar to “Something didn’t go as planned. No need to worry – undoing changes” appears. The device will then revert to the Windows updates previously present on the device.
This issue likely affects a limited number of organizations as version 2411 of the SRA application is a new version. Home users are not expected to be affected by this issue.
Workaround
Citrix has documented this issue, including a workaround, which can be performed prior to installing the January 2025 Windows security update. For details, see Citrix’s documentation.
Microsoft is working with Citrix to address this issue and will update this documentation once a resolution is available.
23H2 and 22H2
Improvements
Windows 11, version 23H2
Important: Use EKB KB5027397 to update to Windows 11, version 23H2.
This security update includes quality improvements. Key changes include:
-
This build includes all the improvements in Windows 11, version 22H2.
-
No additional issues are documented for this release.
Windows 11, version 22H2
This security update includes improvements that were a part of update KB5052094 (released February 25, 2025). The following summary outlines key issues addressed by the KB after you install it. Also, included are available new features. The bold text within the brackets indicates the item or area of the change.
-
This update makes miscellaneous security improvements to internal OS functionality. No additional issues were documented for this release.
If you are using Windows Update or Windows Server Update Services (WSUS), the latest SSU installs with this update.
For more information about security vulnerabilities, see the Security Update Guide and the March 2025 Security Update.
Windows 11 servicing stack update (KB5052107) - 22621.4963 and 22631.4963
This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates. To learn more about SSUs, see Simplifying on-premises deployment of servicing stack updates.
Known issues in this updateCitrix
Applies to: All users
Symptoms
Devices that have certain Citrix components installed might be unable to complete installation of the January 2025 Windows security update. This issue was observed on devices with Citrix Session Recording Agent (SRA) version 2411. The 2411 version of this application was released in December 2024.
Affected devices might initially download and apply the January 2025 Windows security update correctly, such as via the Windows Update page in Settings. However, when restarting the device to complete the update installation, an error message with text similar to “Something didn’t go as planned. No need to worry – undoing changes” appears. The device will then revert to the Windows updates previously present on the device.
This issue likely affects a limited number of organizations as version 2411 of the SRA application is a new version. Home users are not expected to be affected by this issue.
Workaround
Citrix has documented this issue, including a workaround, which can be performed prior to installing the January 2025 Windows security update. For details, see Citrix’s documentation.
Microsoft is working with Citrix to address this issue and will update this documentation once a resolution is available.
These updates will be available from Windows Update and should install automatically in most cases. If you would like to download these updates for offline installation, you can get them from the Microsoft Catalog website. You can find the update for 24H2 here, and 23H2 and 22H2 here.
