Windows 11 (KB5051987, KB5051989) February 2025 Patch Tuesday out

Microsoft has released Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11 24H2, 23H2, and 22H2. The 24H2 update is provided via KB5051987, while the 23H2 and 22H2 updates are delivered via KB5051989. You will be on build versions 26100.3194, 22631.4890, and 22621.4890, respectively, after applying the update.

Here's what's new:

Improvements

This security update includes improvements that were a part of update KB5050094 (released January 28, 2025). Below is a summary of the key issues that this update addresses when you install this KB. If there are new features, it lists them as well. The bold text within the brackets indicates the item or area of the change we are documenting.

This update makes miscellaneous security improvements to internal OS functionality. No additional issues were documented for this release.

If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device.

For more information about security vulnerabilities, please refer to the Security Update Guide website and the February 2025 Security Updates.

Windows 11 servicing stack update (KB5052085)- 26100.3189

This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates. To learn more about SSUs, see Simplifying on-premises deployment of servicing stack updates.