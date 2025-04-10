Windows 11 KB5055627 release preview gets a Windows Update improvement that you'll like

Microsoft has released a new Release Preview build for Windows 11 Insiders. The new build, 26100.3902, under KB5055627, has an improvement related to the Windows Update service that you will probably appreciate. The Settings page will now show how long your PC will be offline to install updates. Besides that, the Improved Windows Search, Recall and Click to Do improvements have also landed.

The full changelog is given below:

Gradual rollout The following features and improvements might not be available to all users because they will roll out gradually. Text bolded in brackets indicate the area of the change being documented. [Recall (preview)1] New! You work across so many apps, sites, and documents it can be hard to remember where you saw something you want to get back to . Recall (preview)* saves you time by offering an entirely new way to search for things you’ve seen or done on your PC securely. With the AI capabilities of Copilot+ PCs, it’s now possible to quickly find and get back to any app, website, image, or document just by describing its content. To use Recall, you will need to opt-in to saving snapshots, which are images of your activity, and enroll in Windows Hello to confirm your presence so only you can access your snapshots. You are always in control of what snapshots are saved and can pause saving snapshots at any time. As you use your Copilot+ PC throughout the day working on documents or presentations, taking video calls, and context switching across activities, Recall will take regular snapshots and help you find things faster and easier. When you need to find or get back to something you’ve done previously, open Recall and authenticate with Windows Hello. When you’ve found what you were looking for, you can reopen the application, website, or document, or use Click to Do to act on any image or text in the snapshot you found. You can learn more about using Recall (preview) here.

Click to Do (preview) makes it easier than ever to take immediate action on whatever catches your eye on-screen on your Copilot+ PC, saving you time by helping complete tasks inline, and quickly getting you to the app that can best complete the job for you. For example, select an image using Click to Do to take actions like erasing objects using the Photos app or remove the background using Paint. To use Click to Do, simply press , , through the Snipping Tool menu and print screen, or searching “Click to Do” in the search box on the Windows taskbar. You can learn more about using Click to Do (Preview) here. [Improved Windows Search3] New! Finding your documents, photos, and settings across Windows 11 is easier on Copilot+ PCs with improved Windows Search, powered by semantic indexing models along with traditional lexical indexing. Whether it’s searching in File Explorer, in the Windows Search on your taskbar, or in Settings – just type what’s on your mind to find it on your Copilot+ PC. You no longer need to remember file names, exact words in file content, or settings names. Searching for settings like “change my theme” will work within the Settings app for now. Thanks to the power of the 40+ TOPS NPU onboard Copilot+ PCs, these search improvements work even when you’re not connected to the internet. You can learn more about semantic search on Copilot+ PCs here. Now available on AMD and Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs. New! Locating your photos stored and saved in the cloud is getting simpler on Copilot+ PCs You can use your own words in the search box at the upper-right corner of File Explorer like “summer picnics”. In addition to photos stored locally on your Copilot+ PC, photos from the cloud will now show up in the search results together. Exact matches for your keywords within the text of your cloud files will also show in the search results. You can try this experience out today with your personal OneDrive when signed in with your Microsoft account and connected to the internet. Now available on AMD and Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs.

[Narrator] New! Keep track of what Narrator has spoken and access it for quick reference. With speech recap , you can quickly access spoken content, follow along with live transcription, and copy what Narrator last said—all with simple keyboard shortcuts.

Keep track of what Narrator has spoken and access it for quick reference. With , you can quickly access spoken content, follow along with live transcription, and copy what Narrator last said—all with simple keyboard shortcuts. [Phone Link] New! You can do even more with your Windows PC and your mobile devices with direct access to cross-device features from the Start menu. For example, you can make phone calls, send SMS messages, access your photos, or share content between your mobile devices and PC.

You can do even more with your Windows PC and your mobile devices with direct access to cross-device features from the Start menu. For example, you can make phone calls, send SMS messages, access your photos, or share content between your mobile devices and PC. [Widgets] New! Web developers can use their existing content to create interactive widgets that can be added to multiple widgets surfaces. For more information, click here.

Web developers can use their existing content to create interactive widgets that can be added to multiple widgets surfaces. For more information, click here. [File Explorer] New! Pivot-based curated views on File Explorer Home that support ease of access of Microsoft 365 content on Windows. Be more productive and get highly relevant content at your fingertips on File Explorer Home. Fixed: As part of our ongoing commitment to improving File Explorer accessibility, this release includes increased support for the text scaling (Settings > Accessibility > Text size ) across File Explorer, File Open/Save dialogs and the copy dialogs. Fixed: Improved the performance of extracting zipped, particularly in the case where you’re unzipping a large number of small files. Fixed: The address bar in File Explorer might unexpectedly not show a path after opening.

[Settings] New! You can manage which apps Windows can recommend actions from under Settings > Apps > Actions on Copilot+ PCs.

You can manage which apps Windows can recommend actions from under Settings > Apps > Actions on Copilot+ PCs. [Windows Share] New! Make last-minute edits such as cropping, rotating, and adding filters to images shared through the Windows Share window.

Make last-minute edits such as cropping, rotating, and adding filters to images shared through the Windows Share window. [Windows Studio Effects ] New! The Studio Effects automatic framing filter will be enabled when the camera is used for the first time if your PC supports Studio Effects.

] The Studio Effects automatic framing filter will be enabled when the camera is used for the first time if your PC supports Studio Effects. [Start] Fixed: If you have multiple pages of apps pinned to Start menu, you cannot use touch to switch pages. Fixed: The “Sign out” and “More options” buttons in the Start menu account manager might not be visible with increased text size.

[ Taskbar ] Fixed: The underlines under app icons in the taskbar might remain and stay visible even if the app has been closed. Fixed: If you use the arrow keys after pressing the Windows key plus T, the arrows move in the wrong direction for Arabic and Hebrew display languages.

] [Desktop icons] The logic for apps pinned to the desktop has been updated, so that packaged apps no longer show an accent colored backplate. For example, if you were to drag and drop Snipping Tool from the apps list in Start to the desktop the icons should be bigger and easier to see now.

The logic for apps pinned to the desktop has been updated, so that packaged apps no longer show an accent colored backplate. For example, if you were to drag and drop Snipping Tool from the apps list in Start to the desktop the icons should be bigger and easier to see now. [Display] Fixed: You may need to press the WIN + P keyboard shortcut twice to switch topologies.

Fixed: You may need to press the WIN + P keyboard shortcut twice to switch topologies. [ExtFloodFill] Fixed: There is an uncommon issue with ExtFloodFill where a horizontal line might appear in the incorrect location in Win32 applications.

Fixed: There is an uncommon issue with ExtFloodFill where a horizontal line might appear in the incorrect location in Win32 applications. [Graphics] Fixed: External graphics cards connected over Thunderbolt might unexpectedly not be discoverable in some cases.

[Hyper-V Manager] Fixed: Hyper-V Manager unexpectedly shows 0% CPU usage for VMs. 1 Recall (preview) will be available starting early 2025 in most markets, rolling out to the European Economic Area later this year. Optimized for select languages (English, Chinese (Simplified), French, German, Japanese, and Spanish). Content-based and storage limitations apply. Requires Windows Hello Enhanced Sign-in Security. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs. 2 Coming later to Copilot+ PCs in the European Economic Area. Functionality will vary by device and market; text actions will be available across markets in select character sets. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs. 3 Works with specific text, image, and document formats only; optimized for select languages (English, Chinese (Simplified), French, German, Japanese, and Spanish). See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs. Normal rollout This update includes the following features and improvements that are rolling out as part of this update. Text bolded in brackets indicates the area of the change being documented. [Windows Update] We now provide an estimated time for how long your PC will be offline to install updates from Windows Update. This estimate will be shown on the Windows Update settings page and via the Start menu power button.

We now provide an estimated time for how long your PC will be offline to install updates from Windows Update. This estimate will be shown on the Windows Update settings page and via the Start menu power button. [Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP Client)] Fixed: This update addresses an issue affecting internet connectivity on devices after resuming from sleep mode. Users might experience intermittent internet connections.

Fixed: This update addresses an issue affecting internet connectivity on devices after resuming from sleep mode. Users might experience intermittent internet connections. [File Systems] Fixed: This update addresses an issue when the operating system stops unexpectedly, and an error message appears on a blue screen during normal usage with a user profile redirected to a network VHD(X).

Fixed: This update addresses an issue when the operating system stops unexpectedly, and an error message appears on a blue screen during normal usage with a user profile redirected to a network VHD(X). [Imaging] Fixed: This update addresses an issue where some content pages with JPEG images were not displaying. Known issues After installing this update, Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) may not work, and you may not be able to use the “Fix problems using Windows Update” option under Settings > Recovery. These issues will be fixed in another update soon.

You can view the official blog post here on Microsoft's website.