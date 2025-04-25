When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Windows 11 KB5055636 is the final Beta update for version 23H2

A Windows 11 Insider Preview banner

Microsoft has released the final Beta Build for Windows 11 version 23H2. Build 22635.5305 (KB5055636) is out, and it is the last one before Microsoft moves all Beta Channel insiders to version 24H2. Today's release contains the new profanity filter for voice typing (also available in the latest Dev and Beta builds), some fixes for File Explorer, input, Windows Spotlight, and more.

Here is what is new:

New features gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on

New profanity filter setting for voice typing

We’re excited to address the top customer feedback for voice typing by starting to roll out a new setting that lets you control the profanity filter. With this setting on, voice typing will continue to filter out profanity, masking it with asterisks, like it already did. With the setting off, it will type out your profanity like any other words.

To adjust this setting, open voice typing (Win + H), select the settings icon, and use the Filter profanity toggle in the settings menu.

Windows 11 build 262005570 screenshots

Fixes that are rolling out gradually include the following:

Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on

[File Explorer]

  • Fixed an issue where if you tapped the View button in File Explorer with touch, File Explorer would crash.

[Windows Spotlight]

  • Fixed an issue where the Windows Spotlight flyout for “learn more about this picture” (when using it as your desktop background) might get stuck above other app windows.

[Input]

  • Fixed an issue where when using the Symbols section of the touch keyboard, pressing the key to change pages may unexpectedly insert a character into password fields.

[Settings]

  • Fixed an issue where hovering over the cards at the top of System > About wasn’t showing the correct corner radius.

And here is one known issue:

[Xbox Controllers]

  • [NEW] Some Insiders are experiencing an issue where using their Xbox Controller via Bluetooth is causing their PC to bugcheck. Here is how to resolve the issue. Open Device Manager by searching for it via the search box on your taskbar. Once Device Manager is open, click on “View” and then “Devices by Driver”. Find the driver named “oemXXX.inf (XboxGameControllerDriver.inf)” where the “XXX” will be a specific number on your PC. Right-click on that driver and click “Uninstall”.

You can find the official announcement here.

