Windows 11 optimization app xd-AntiSpy gets a new control panel and a plugin marketplace

There is no shortage of third-party apps that can help you deal with some of Windows 11's quirks and annoyances, and xd-Antispy is just one example. This project, initially originating from the good old Windows XP era, received an update to version 4.12.5 with the witty name GothamX.

The latest release introduces a new settings page, which, despite looking like a piece of 20-year-old code, boasts unmatched speed and reliability (as the developer claims). Also, there is a new plugin marketplace where you can download additional options for the app, such as the recently covered Windows Super God Mode. Finally, there are performance improvements, especially during app launch.

Here is the official changelog:

Operating under the codename GothamX, I’ve introduced a new dynamic settings form, allowing centralized control over all xd-AntiSpy pages. The settings page, or cPanel, sports a classic old-school look because it was migrated from another legacy cpp project. It may not have the modern aesthetics of the Microsoft Settings app, but it offers a level of speed and reliability that the Microsoft app could often only dream of.

A Plugins/Marketplace page is now live, dynamically pulling all available plugins from GitHub and offering them for direct download. Some plugins, like the Debloater, come pre-installed, while others that extend settings in the main form can now be accessed directly through the new Plugins page. This keeps the core xd-AntiSpy bundle lean and clean! Check back regularly to discover new plugins and extensions. Keep in mind that GitHub API rate limits can be hit..so if that happens, patience is key!

As a test, I’ve also included Joe Thio's "Super God Mode" script as a plugin.

Load times, especially at app startup, have been significantly improved

xd-Antispy is a free, open-source application that you can download from GitHub. As usual, mind potential risks when toying around with such apps and make sure you trust the developer before allowing third-party applications to mess with your Windows installation. By the way, if you want a fancier alternative, check out WinToys from the Microsoft Store.