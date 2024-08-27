Freepik Mystic claims to be the most advanced AI image generator to date

Midjourney and OpenAI's Dall-E are often considered to have the best AI image generation models available. We have seen several online AI image generators based on Dall-E and other image generation models. Today, the teams behind Magnific AI and Freepik introduced Freepik Mystic, which they claim to be the most advanced AI image generator to date. It is also the only AI image generator that can generate full HD images directly.

Unlike Midjourney and Dall-E, Mystic is not a foundational model. Instead, it is a workflow that combines the Flux foundation model, fine-tuning, a technology focused on generating high-resolution images, and parameter tweaking. Mystic can generate photorealistic portraits, animals, landscapes, fantasy scenes, interior design and architecture concepts, pixel art, video game elements, memes, and more.

Mystic is curated by top photographers, digital artists, VFX wizards, and designers and then fine-tuned by in-house experts from Magnific AI and Freepik. It can generate AI images of 1,664 x 2,432 resolution with excellent prompt adherence. You can check out some of the samples generated through Mytic in the X thread below.

Introducing Freepik Mystic



The most advanced AI image generator to date, and the only one offering full HD directly



Let's see the power of this mode 👇🧵 pic.twitter.com/mMuRSRg3n4 — Freepik (@freepik) August 27, 2024

You can access the Freepik Mystic model today through a Freepik Premium subscription. Mystic is also coming to Magnific AI.

Midjourney recently launched its web UI, making it accessible to all. Now, you don't need to join a Discord group to create AI images. The new web UI offers a modern user experience and a streamlined interface that combines features like reframing, repainting, varying region, pan, and zoom. You can try the new web experience here.

While Midjourney and Dall-E have been the frontrunners, Mystic's unique workflow and focus on high-resolution outputs present a strong challenge. It will be interesting to see how these platforms continue to innovate and push the boundaries of AI-powered creativity.