Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine II reveals its post-launch roadmap with free and paid updates

We are only a few days away from the release of the third-person sci-fi shooter sequel Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine II. Today, developer Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment have revealed its extensive post-launch update plans for the game.

The Focus Entertainment community site has the info on the first year of planned updates for the game, both for free and for people who get the paid Season Pass. Fans who purchase the Gold Edition of the game for $99.99 will get access to the Season Pass for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. The Steam and Epic Games Store PC version gets the Ultra edition for $99.99. There's also the Collector's Version but the Focus site says it is no longer available.

People who pre-order any version of the game before launch will get access to the Macragge’s Chosen DLC at launch which offers cosmetics for the Chainsword and Bolt Rifle weapons. Ultra edition buyers will get the Ultramarines Champions Pack of cosmetic armor and the Heavy Bolter weapon at launch.

The game will get some quick updates for the launch in early September including ultrawide monitor support, private PvE lobbies, and a new Battle Barge starting arena.

For the rest of 2024, the game will get free PvE missions, a new Lethal difficulty level, a new enemy and a new weapon. Season Pass holds will get the Dark Angles cosmetic pack. In 2025, the free updates will add the Battle Barge expansion pack, along with a Horde mode, new PvP arenas and game mode, new enemies, new weapons and more. Battle Pass owners will also get more cosmetic armor and weapons packs.

Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine II will officially launch for all platforms on September 9, but Gold, Ultra and Collector's Edition buyers will be able to access the game four days earlier on September 5.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.