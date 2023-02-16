Windows 11 Release Preview Build 22000.1639 launched with new facial recognition feature

Microsoft is now making its latest Windows 11 Release Preview build available for members of the Insider program. This build has the version number 22000.1639 (KB5022905): There's a bunch of bug fixes and one new feature in this version:

New! We added an advanced auto-learning feature for facial recognition.

We added an advanced auto-learning feature for facial recognition. We fixed an issue that stopped hyperlinks from working in Microsoft Excel.

We fixed an issue that affected the Color filters setting. When you selected Inverted, the system set it to Grayscale instead.

We fixed an issue that affected the Appx State Repository. When you removed a user profile, the cleanup was incomplete. Because of that, its database grew as time passes. This growth might have caused delays when users signed into multi-user environments like FSLogix.

We provided support for the United Mexican States’ daylight-saving time change order for 2023.

We fixed an issue that affected IE mode. The text on the status bar was not always visible.

We fixed an issue that affected the Z-order of two maximized windows. A window that was behind another window might have appeared on top.

We fixed an issue that affected AppV. It stopped file names from having the correct letter case (uppercase or lowercase).

We fixed an issue that affected Microsoft Edge. The issue removed conflicting policies for Microsoft Edge. This occurred when you set the MDMWinsOverGPFlag in a Microsoft Intune tenant and Intune detected a policy conflict.

We fixed an issue that affected Azure Active Directory (Azure AD). Using a provisioning package for bulk provisioning failed.

We fixed an issue that affected a certain streaming app. The issue stopped video playback after an advertisement played in the app.

We fixed an issue that affected the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS). LSASS might have stopped responding after you ran Sysprep on a domain-joined machine.

We fixed an issue that affected parity virtual disks. Using Server Manager to create them failed.