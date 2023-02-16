Windows 11 Insider Preview Beta builds (KB5022914) launched with new widgets and more

Microsoft is running a bit late today, but it has now finally released the latest Windows 11 beta build (KB5022914) for Windows Insider users. This time, the build numbers are 22621.1325 (with new features tuned off) and 22623.1325 (with new features turned on by default).
There's quite a lot to report with this new version so let's get to it:
What’s new
New Widgets: Messenger, Spotify, Phone Link, and Game Pass
We are beginning to roll out support for new preview widgets for Messenger, Spotify, Phone Link, and Xbox (Game Pass) to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel. To give them a try, go to the widgets collection in the Microsoft Store and update to the latest version of the apps. Then open the widgets board and navigate to the widgets picker by clicking the “+” button at the top-right of the board to pin your widgets.
As you give these and other new widgets a try, please let us know what you think through the Widgets feedback link in the widgets picker. You should expect to see additional new widgets as more developers create and release widgets for their apps.
With the release of Windows App SDK 1.2 developers are now able to create widgets for their apps. Users can access these experiences on their Windows 11 widgets board in current Dev Channel Insider Preview builds. If you’re interested in developing a widget, watch our latest tutorial video:
New commercial policy: Enable features introduced via servicing that are off by default
This new policy enables commercial customers to enable features introduced via servicing (outside of the annual feature update) that are off by default for devices that have their Windows updates managed. Windows update managed devices are those that have their Windows updates managed via policy; whether via the cloud using Windows Update for Business or on-premises with Windows Server Update Services (WSUS). Learn more about this new policy here.
Changes and Improvements in 22623.1325
[Start menu]
For devices that are Azure Active Directory (AAD) joined, we are personalizing your experience by delivering AI-powered recommended content within your Start menu. When you open the Start menu, you will find related content to help you prepare for upcoming meetings, quickly access files you’re collaborating on, and more.
Fixes in Build 22623.1325
[Taskbar & System Tray]
- Fixed an issue that was causing taskbar to be cut off after resolution changes.
Fixes for BOTH Build 22621.1325 & Build 22623.1325
- We fixed compatibility issues that affected some printers. Those printers used Windows Graphical Device Interface (GDI) printer drivers. Those drivers did not completely adhere to GDI specifications.
- We fixed a reliability issue that occurred when you used Task View.
- We fixed an issue that affected copying from a network to a local drive. Copying was slower than expected for some users.
- We provided support for the United Mexican States’ daylight-saving time change order for 2023.
- We fixed a date information issue. It affected the format of dates sent between Windows and some versions of the Heimdal Kerberos library.
- We fixed an issue that affected provisioning packages. They failed to apply in certain circumstances when elevation was required.
- We fixed an issue that affected which folders appeared in the Browse for Folder picker.
- We fixed an issue that affected File Explorer. When you used Shift + Tab or Shift + F6, the input focus did not move.
- We fixed an issue that affected the user interface (UI). The volume up and volume down commands from a Bluetooth keyboard did not display.
- We improved the reliability of Windows after you installed an update.
- We fixed an issue that might have affected lsass.exe. It might have stopped responding when it sent a Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) query to a domain controller that had a very large LDAP filter.
- We fixed an issue that affected Azure Active Directory (Azure AD). Using a provisioning package for bulk provisioning failed.
- We fixed an issue that affected the software keyboard. It did not appear in the Out-of-Box Experience (OOBE) after a Push-button reset (factory reset). This type of reset required an external keyboard to be attached to provide credentials.
- We fixed an issue that affected AppV. It stopped file names from having the correct letter case (uppercase or lowercase).
- We fixed an issue that affected Universal Print’s Configuration Service Provider (CSP). A command prompt window appeared when you installed a printer.
- We fixed an issue that might have affected the touch keyboard and the PIN entry keyboard. You might not have been able to use them to enter text when you signed in to your device.
- We fixed an issue that displayed a blue screen during video playback. This occurred after you set high dynamic range (HDR) on your display.
- We fixed an issue that affected parity virtual disks. Using Server Manager to create them failed
- We fixed an issue that affected IE mode. The text on the status bar was not always visible.
- We fixed an issue that affected the Color filters setting. When you selected Inverted, the system set it to Grayscale instead.
- We fixed an issue that affected Microsoft Edge. The issue removed conflicting policies for Microsoft Edge. This occurred when you set the MDMWinsOverGPFlag in a Microsoft Intune tenant and Intune detected a policy conflict.
- We fixed an issue that affected the Appx State Repository. When you removed a user profile, the cleanup was incomplete. Because of that, its database grew as time passes. This growth might have caused delays when users signed in to multi-user environments like FSLogix.
