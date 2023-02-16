Windows 10 Release Preview (KB5022906) has fixes for OneDrive and Edge

It has been a while, but today Microsoft has released a new build to Windows 10 version 22H2 Insiders who are on the Release Preview channel. 19045.2670 (KB5022906) brings changes to the taskbar search, fixes some important bugs, and more.

The full release notes are given below:

We fixed an issue that stopped hyperlinks from working in Microsoft Excel.

We fixed an issue that affected the Appx State Repository. When you removed a user profile, the cleanup was incomplete. Because of that, its database grew as time passes. This growth might have caused delays when users signed into multi-user environments like FSLogix.

We provided support for the United Mexican States’ daylight-saving time change order for 2023.

We fixed a resource conflict issue between two or more threads (known as a deadlock). This deadlock affected COM+ applications.

We fixed an issue that affected IE mode. The text on the status bar was not always visible.

We fixed an issue that affected cbs.log . This issue logged messages that were not error messages in cbs.log .

. This issue logged messages that were not error messages in . We improved how the Remove-Item cmdlet worked for Microsoft OneDrive folders.

cmdlet worked for Microsoft OneDrive folders. We fixed an issue that affected AppV. It stopped file names from having the correct letter case (uppercase or lowercase).

We fixed an issue that affected Microsoft Edge. The issue removed conflicting policies for Microsoft Edge. This occurred when you set the MDMWinsOverGPFlag in a Microsoft Intune tenant and Intune detected a policy conflict.

in a Microsoft Intune tenant and Intune detected a policy conflict. We fixed an issue that affected Azure Active Directory (Azure AD). Using a provisioning package for bulk provisioning failed.

We fixed an issue that affected a certain streaming app. The issue stopped video playback after an advertisement played in the app.

We fixed an issue that affected MSInfo.exe . It did not correctly report the enforcement status of the Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) user mode policy.

It did not correctly report the enforcement status of the Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) user mode policy. We fixed accessibility issues. They affected Narrator on the Settings home page.

We fixed an issue that affected the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS). LSASS might have stopped responding after you ran Sysprep on a domain-joined machine.

on a domain-joined machine. We fixed an issue that affected virtual machines (VM). They stopped responding when you added a new disk to a storage pool in thin provisioning scenarios.

You can find the official blog post here.