Windows Insiders are getting new Paint and Store updates today

Earlier this month, a few members of the Microsoft Windows Insider program got a chance to try out a new Search feature for the Library section of the Microsoft Store app. Today, Microsoft updated its Dev Channel blog post from earlier this week with official word of new updates for the Microsoft Store for all members of the Windows Insider program.

Here is the change log for this update which also has a game-related new feature:

[ADDED 7/18] Microsoft Store Update Windows Insiders across all Insider Channels running version 22406.xxxx.x of the Microsoft Store and higher will see the following improvement rolling out: Store Search suggestions: When you’re searching for content in the Store Search box, a new flyout at the bottom of the search display suggests content you may be interested in. Check it out by navigating to the Search box! New flyout at the bottom of search results showing recommended content from the Store. Browsing games per category: From the Gaming page, you can now navigate easily and quickly through different game categories such as strategy, role-playing, shooter, sport, puzzle, and simulation. This feature is experimented in the US, UK and CA. Browsing games per category: From the Gaming page, you can now navigate easily and quickly through different game categories such as strategy, role-playing, shooter, sport, puzzle, and simulation. This feature is experimented in the US, UK and CA. Navigate more easily between game categories in the Store.

In addition, Microsoft is rolling out an update to the Paint app for members of the Dev and Canary Insider channels. Here is the changelog for that update:

[ADDED 7/18] Paint Update We are rolling out an update for Paint (version 11.2406.34.0and newer) to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels that introduces the following improvements: Pen back button eraser support: In the new update, users can now seamlessly switch from their current tool to erase by pressing on the eraser button or flipping to the back of the stylus pen to erase.

In the new update, users can now seamlessly switch from their current tool to erase by pressing on the eraser button or flipping to the back of the stylus pen to erase. Pen support lasso select in pen side button: In the latest update, users can click on the side button when they hover the stylus pen over the screen to use the free-form selection tool and select anything on the canvas quickly.

There's no word on when these Store and Paint app updates will be made available for all Windows 11 users.