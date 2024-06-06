New Snipping Tool version for Canary and Dev Insiders adds screen recording auto save

Along with today's release of a new Windows 11 build 26231 for members of the Canary Channel in the Insider program, Microsoft has also released a new version of the Snipping Tool for members of both the Canary and Dev Windows Insider channels.

In today's Windows blog that announced the new Canary Channel Insider build, Microsoft added a paragraph and screenshot of the new Snipping Tool update:

We are rolling out an update for Snipping Tool (version 11.2405.24.0 and newer) to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels that introduces automatic save for screen recordings. This feature works the same as automatic save for screenshots. Your recordings will automatically be saved to Screen Recordings folder (inside your Videos folder). You can choose to turn this off in Snipping Tool settings. Snipping Tool showing new banner for screen recordings now automatically being saved to your Screen Recordings folder.

As with Windows 11 builds for Insider members, Canary and Dev Insiders are asked to provide feedback for this new version of the Snipping Tool in the Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Apps > Snipping Tool. There's no word on when this new version will become generally available for all Windows 11 users.

Microsoft has been quite busy adding new features to its Snipping Tool app for Insiders to try out. Just in the last few months, it has added support for adding shapes to screenshot captures. In May, it added a way for the app to detect any QR codes that might appear in your screenshots so you can access that link on your PC. It also added support for putting emojis on any screenshots.

Most recently, the Snipping Tool app was updated so it could use the Bing search engine to perform a visual search for images that you might have in your screenshot that was generated in the app.