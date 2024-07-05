Microsoft Store is finally getting a search box for the 'Library' section

Microsoft is working on new features and upgrades for the Microsoft Store app on Windows 11 and 10. Although the company has already implemented plenty of changes, the app still leaves a lot of room for improvement, especially in its "Library" section, where you can download updates and access all of your owned apps and games. Fortunately, that page is reportedly getting a much-needed feature.

The ever-giving source of Windows insights, @PhantomOfEarth on X, noticed that the Microsoft Store app now has a search box in the "Library" section. It will allow you to find the app or game in your library without scrolling too much or using the main store search. Microsoft appears to be testing the new search box with a limited set of Insiders, which means not everyone can access it, even with the latest version, 22406.1401.1.0.

You can see the new search box in action in an X post below:

The Microsoft Store's Library page will be getting a search box to let you quickly find an app in the list. (Present in v22406.1401.1.0, don't know if it's rolling out.) pic.twitter.com/mNABcl8T8o — phantomofearth 🌳 (@phantomofearth) July 4, 2024

Microsoft has not announced the new search box for the Microsoft Store yet. It will most likely arrive alongside a future Windows 11 preview build like it was multiple times before. For example, the company recently announced Microsoft Wallet support in the Store alongside build 26236 from the Canary Channel.

It is great to see Microsoft making useful changes in its Store app, but some of the most requested things, like the ability to uninstall or hide programs in the Library section, are still missing. Maybe another day.

What other changes would you like the company to implement in the Microsoft Store? Share your thoughts in the comments.