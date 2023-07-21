Xbox Games Pass Ultimate members can now stream 75 free days of Crunchyroll anime

With the recent price increases for Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, folks are wondering if the subscription services are slowly getting too expensive. This week, Microsoft announced a new perk for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members that makes getting that particular subscription worth it, especially if you are an anime fan.

As part of "Anime Month" for Microsoft's Xbox division, it has announced that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can claim a free 75-day trial to Crunchyroll. Ironically, Crunchyroll is currently owned by Microsoft's game console rival Sony.

The service has thousands of classic and current Japanese anime TV shows and movies to stream. Some of the more popular selections include One Piece, Demon Slayer, JUJUTSU KAISEN, and many more. You can also get all new anime episodes from current series soon after they go live in Japan.

if you are a current Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, and if you are either a new or returning Crunchyroll user, you can claim this new perk in a number of ways. On your Xbox console, just go to the Perks gallery to get it.

You can also do the same on the Windows PC Xbox app or even through the Xbox Game Pass mobile apps on iOS or Android. The deadline for claiming the Crunchyroll perk is October 20.

The perk itself is for the Crunchyroll Mega Fan subscription, which normally costs $9.99 a month. That means this Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perk is worth about $24.48 for the full 75 days.

Once you sign up, you can watch all of the streaming service's library of titles without ads, and with up to four concurrent streams at once. It also supports offline play for mobile devices.

You can get a one-month code for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Amazon for a small discount of just $13.92, and you can also purchase a three-month code via Amazon for $41.66.

