Today is the last day to buy Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate before prices increase

In June, Microsoft announced that prices for Xbox Games Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate would be going up on Thursday, July 6. On that date, Xbox Game Pass in the US will go up $1, from $9.99 to $10.99 a month. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is going up by $2, from $14.99 to $16.99 a month. (The price for PC Game Pass will remain the same at $9.99 a month).

That means you really only have a few hours to get Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at their current price before Thursday. If you want to go to Microsoft's online store, you can get a digital Xbox gift card, up to $100, which can then be used to purchase an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

You can also buy a digital Xbox gift card, again up to $100, on Amazon's site as well. You can get a one-month code for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Amazon for just $13.92, and you can also purchase a three-month code via Amazon for $41.66.

The normal Xbox Game Pass offers owners of Microsoft's Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X console the following features:

Play hundreds of high-quality console games on console

New games added all the time

Xbox Game Studios titles the same day as release

Member discounts and deals

Unlock Riot Games benefits

If you want to get the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you get the following features:

Play hundreds of high-quality games on console, PC, and cloud

New games added all the time

Xbox Game Studios titles the same day as release

Exclusive member discounts and deals

Free Perks including in-game content and partner offers

Unlock Riot Games benefit

Xbox Cloud gaming, for our Xbox consoles, PCs running Windows 10/11, iOS devices, and Android devices.

Xbox Live Gold: Includes Deals with Gold, Games with Gold, and console multiplayer

EA Play: A library of top Electronic Arts titles on console and PC, exclusive rewards, and member-only content

Microsoft will also be raising the prices of its Xbox Series X console in most markets, but not in the US, starting on August 1.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.