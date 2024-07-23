Microsoft confirms Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is coming to Xbox Game Pass July 24

Microsoft is finally adding another game from its Activision Blizzard-acquired library to its Xbox Game Pass plans. As previously rumored, the company has confirmed that the latest game in Activision's Call of Duty first-person shooter series, Modern Warfare III, will hit Xbox Game Pass on Wednesday, July 24.

In a post on the Xbox Wire site, Microsoft says Modern Warfare III will be included for people who are signed up for Xbox Game Pass Console, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This will only be the second Activision Blizzard game that will be part of Xbox Game Pass since Microsoft bought the publisher in October 2023. The first, Blizzard's Diablo IV, was added in March 2024.

The addition of Modern Warfare III on Wednesday will come on the same day that Activision will release its Season 5 updates for that game. It will include two all-new multiplayer maps, and three reskinned maps made to look like animated cel-shaded locations. It will also include the final story mission for the game's Zombie mode, which will be released midway through Season 5.

Microsoft has already confirmed that the next game in the series, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, will be added to Xbox Game Pass as a Day One launch title on October 26. People who have signed up for Xbox Game Pass Console, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will also be able to take part in the Early Access Beta for the game, which is scheduled to start on August 30.

Of course, with only two, and later three, confirmed Activision Blizzard games for Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft seems to be taking its time with adding even more games from the publisher's catalog, even though it has been months since the company officially closed the deal to buy Activision Blizzard.