Access 240+ curated apps for both Mac and iPhone at 29% off with Setapp

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Apps + Software section of the Neowin Deals store, where for only a limited time , you can save 29% off a 1-year subscription to Setapp. Access 240+ curated apps for both Mac and iPhone and start focusing on your work.

Setapp is the next generation productivity service for Mac and iPhone users to get the right way and tools to organize their work, with a curated collection of 210+ apps and personalized app recommendation system. Like a genie’s lamp, Setapp is bursting with tools that easily install to boost workflow. With a Setapp membership, get every app available now and every app to come.

Access to 210+ apps gives you the endless joy of discovery

Browse a library of apps spanning maintenance, lifestyle, Mac hacks & productivity, task management, developer tools, creativity, personal finance, & more

Use apps without distractions, in-app purchases, or ads

Get new software without paying for costly upgrades so you always have the latest version

No need to separate Mac & iPhone routines - with Setapp, your apps are fully synced across devices

A 1-year subscription to Setapp normally costs $119.88, but you can pick it up for just $84.99 for a limited time - that represents a saving of $35 (29% off). For a full description, spec, and terms, click the link below.

>> Learn more, or get this deal now

See all discounted Neowin Deals on offer. This is a time-limited deal.

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent · Give $10, Get $10 · 10% off for first-time buyers.

Although priced in U.S. dollars, this deal is available for digital purchase worldwide.

We post these because we earn commission on each sale so as not to rely solely on advertising, which many of our readers block. It all helps toward paying staff reporters, servers and hosting costs.

Other ways to support Neowin

The above deal not doing it for you, but still want to help? Check out the links below.

Check out our partner software in the Neowin Store

Buy a T-shirt at Neowin's Threadsquad

Subscribe to Neowin - for $14 a year, or $28 a year for an ad-free experience

Disclosure: An account at Neowin Deals is required to participate in any deals powered by our affiliate, StackCommerce. For a full description of StackCommerce's privacy guidelines, go here. Neowin benefits from shared revenue of each sale made through our branded deals site.