Xbox May Update brings GeForce Now option to Xbox app, Game Bar features, and more

Today, Microsoft detailed what it has brought to Xbox players on console and PC in May as part of their monthly feature upgrades. The biggest one of the bunch is the newly released Retro Classics app, bringing over 50 classic Activision games for Game Pass members. Find more details about it here. At the same time, the company revealed fresh updates to Xbox Game Bar and a GeForce NOW addition to the Xbox app on PC, among other additions.

Starting with the cloud feature, PC gamers opting to stream titles from the Xbox app will now get a helpful pop-up that asks them to choose their preferred streaming platform. For example, when clicking the cloud play option in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, the app will ask players if they want to go ahead and play it via Microsoft's Xbox cloud servers or Nvidia's GeForce NOW platform.

The option will only pop up on games that have also received support on Nvidia's own cloud platform. Clicking on the GeForce NOW button in the pop-up will take players to Nvidia's services, while the Xbox option will instantly launch the game via the cloud within the Xbox app itself.

Next, Microsoft has revamped the Settings widget in the Game Bar, bringing quick settings and a visual upgrade to match the rest of the updated widget UI. The settings widget now allows PC players to quickly adjust things like audio levels, screen brightness, Compact Mode, connected devices, and even show a virtual keyboard.

Microsoft Edge Game Assist is also coming soon to the Game Bar, letting players open a built-in browser to look up walkthroughs or any website they prefer with ease. This will be connected to the user's own Edge browser so that they will also have access to their own favorites, passwords, history, and other aspects seamlessly.

Microsoft is also celebrating its continued Xbox Play Anywhere program push. So far in 2025, over 70 games have launched with this feature, letting players buy the game once and play it across Xbox and Windows platforms with cross-platform achievements, saves, and DLC.

Lastly, the Xbox Rewards system has delivered an upgrade for the Xbox gift card department. Users can now redeem their Rewards points for almost any amount in the hub, as long as it is within $5-$100. Simply select the "Custom" option in the Rewards Hub's Xbox Gift Card section to access this new option.