Xbox update delivers new look for Game Bar on Windows alongside new Cloud Gaming features

Microsoft is shipping a bunch of updates to its Xbox platforms and services in March, including a refreshed design for Game Bar, an Xbox Cloud Gaming feature that's exclusive to a Ubisoft game at the moment, more streamable owned titles, and more.

The Game Bar that Windows users can pull up (Win key + G) as a handy overlay now has a refreshed look. As seen below, the new design has affected the bar as well as its widgets, including the Home Bar, Capture widget, Performance widget, Resource widget, and Widget Store.

Those using controllers or handheld gaming PCs with Game Bar Compact Mode will also find it easier to use the Widget Store now.

The Stream Your Own Game collection for Game Pass Ultimate members is getting larger with these titles:

Recently added: Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Gotham Knights

Party Animals

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Wobbly Life Coming soon: Planet Coaster 2

Planet Zoo: Console Edition

Raft

Shredders

The Thing: Remastered

And more

Over on the Xbox Cloud Gaming side, Assassin’s Creed Shadows players are now able to jump into other games in the series (Origins, Valhalla, Odyssey, and Mirage) directly without having to return to the Xbox.com/play home page. This "immersive and frictionless experience" is only available for Assassin’s Creed Shadows right now, but Microsoft says more cloud-supported games will receive the feature later.

Aside from all these, Microsoft also announced today an expansion to its free-to-play benefits program for Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers. This includes goodies hitting games such as Call of Duty: Warzone, The Finals, and War Thunder. Find more details here.