Game Pass gaining benefits for free-to-play games like COD: Warzone, The Finals, and more

Microsoft first began offering benefits for Xbox Game Pass members that play free-to-play titles back in 2022. That initial offer only included support for Riot Games-developed titles, such as League of Legends, Valorant, and Teamfight Tactics. Additional benefits landed for Genshin Impact and Overwatch 2 later. Now, the list is expanding again, and in a big way.

Today, the company announced that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members are gaining in-game items and currencies by being subscribers to titles like Call of Duty: Warzone, Heroes of the Storm, and War Thunder.

"To access all these in-game benefits, Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members just need to log in with their Xbox profile or link their Xbox profile with each game’s account," explains Microsoft, detailing the process. "Then, simply launch the game with Xbox on PC or console and your extra benefits will be available in-game. For Game Pass Ultimate members, these benefits will be available when playing with Xbox across cloud, console and PC."

This week, these four new titles will begin offering benefits for Game Pass members:

Heroes of the Storm (PC) – Link your Battle.net account In this realm between realms, anything is possible – play and unlock 30 Heroes from across Blizzard Entertainment’s universes as we welcome you to the Nexus!

Naraka: Bladepoint (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Use your Xbox profile to log in Unlock all heroes, exclusive Xbox headgear, and the Phoenix Princess Pack (Justina Gu).

Smite 2 (Console and PC) – Link your account Unlock the exclusive High Velocity Hecate Skin, 5 gods (Ares, Anhur, Hecate, Hercules and Nemesis), the OP Title, and GG Emote with the Smite 2 Welcome Pack.

The Finals (Xbox Series X|S and PC) – Link your Embark ID Unlock the Stryker Grid Set, sponsored by Ivada, featuring a full outfit, three weapon skins, a charm, and a 25% boost to Match XP. Players also unlock 500 Multibucks when they claim their prize!



Following this, April will see the program extend to Asphalt Legends Unite, Call of Duty: Warzone, Enlisted, and War Thunder. The exact nature of the goodies that Game Pass subscribers will be receiving in these four titles has not been revealed yet.