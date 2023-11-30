You can now play your Steam VR games wirelessly on the Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro headsets

Valve has announced a new expansion for people who want to play games that support its Steam VR platform. Today, it has added support for the Steam Link app for Meta's most recent virtual reality headsets: the Meta Quest 2, (which still has its Black Friday discount of $249) the Meta Quest Pro, and the Meta Quest 3.

In its blog post, Valve revealed how owners of those Meta Quest headsets can add the Steam Link app so they can access and play Steam VR games wirelessly from their PC.

Make sure Steam and SteamVR are installed and running on your PC Note: You may need to restart Steam to confirm you are running the latest version of Steam and SteamVR

Connect your headset to the same network as your PC

Download the free Steam Link app to your headset.

The app will walk you through wirelessly connecting your computer to your headset.

You can learn more about how to get the Steam Link set up on the Meta Quest headsets, you can check out the Steam Link FAQ page.

The minimal requirements for your PC to access Steam VR games on the Meta Quest with the Steam Link are as follows:

Wi-Fi: 5 GHz minimum, wired connection to PC

GPUs: NVIDIA (GTX970 or better)

OS: Windows 10 or newer

The recommended requirements are as follows

Wireless router: Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E, wired connection to PC

RAM: 16 GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA RTX2070 or better

OS: Windows 10 or newer

The new support for the Meta Quest headsets comes just a few days before Valve's next big Steam sales event, the Steam VR Fest. It will begin on December 4 and runs through December 11. you can expect to see deep discounts on Steam VR games along with new demos for games, and much more.

