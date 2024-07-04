Meta Quest supports six-window multitasking with Horizon OS version 67

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Threads that the company is rolling out Horizon OS version 67 for the Quest headsets. One of the best things about the update is that it brings an experimental feature allowing Quest owners to multitask with up to six virtual windows.

With this, Meta Quest will be able to compete with the Apple Vision Pro headset, which costs a fortune. Once you have installed the Horizon OS version 67 update onto your Quest headset, you can enable it by heading over to Settings > Experimental and turning the toggle on.

Once the feature is turned on, you will be able to dock three windows, which Meta is calling a "hinged" layout. Besides, you can freely move and resize up to three windows virtually wherever you want. The experimental feature that lets you multitask with up to six virtual windows with the Horizon OS version 67 update is available for Quest Pro, Quest 2, and Quest 3.

Quest users have more options and the ability to move away without losing windows. The latest Horizon OS version 67 update also brings a "Theater View" button. This button enlarges the active window and diminishes the others. It can be used with the browser, video player, and other 2D apps and windows.

Meta has also added the Horizon Feed section. This section highlights the content from select creators, such as A Wolf in AR and SteveKnows. It is apparently a new way to discover new apps and games, and it allows you to like posts and share them with friends.

Other notable changes coming with the Horizon OS version 67 include swipe typing for faster text input, QR code scanning for accessing Wi-Fi (available only on the Quest 3), improved eye tracking performance on the Quest Pro, and the ability to set durations for Do Not Disturb.