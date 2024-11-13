Steam Link for Android TV gets HDR, AV1 codec and Surround Sound support with new update

If you enjoy streaming games from your home computer onto your Android TV using the Steam Link app, then you will be glad to know that Valve is rolling out a new update that adds multiple new features to the app. For those unfamiliar with Steam Link, it lets you stream games from your PC to your phone, TV, tablet, VR headset, or another PC.

Now, the latest Steam Link Android TV app v1.3.12 is picking up features such as support for 500 new Android devices, Wi-Fi lock to avoid streaming interruptions, HDR and AV1 codec support, surround sound on Android TV, and more.

Here's the complete changelog:

Added support for over 500 Android devices

Added settings recommendations based on network test results

Added a WiFi lock while streaming to reduce periodic interruptions

Added support for HDR streaming from Windows, requires selecting an enhanced 1080p/4K streaming configuration

Added an option for AV1 video streaming from high end PCs

Fixed the Nintendo Switch Pro controller when connected to the latest Steam client

Fixed surround sound support on Android TV

Added an option to disable low latency audio

Added Indonesian language support

Fall back to English if non-latin font downloads fail

Notably, AV1 codec streaming is supported on high-end PCs. However, not all Android TVs support streaming AV1 on an internal network using the Steam Link app, including the NVIDIA Shield TV and Shield TV Pro.

As noted by Valve, the update is already available from the Google Play Store. If you do not see it, then you can skip the wait and grab the Steam Link v1.3.12 directly from the official Valve repository. However, you will need to sideload the APK manually.