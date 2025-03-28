You can now set WhatsApp as your default calling and texting app on iPhone

As spotted by WABetaInfo, iPhone users can now set WhatsApp as their default app for texting and calling. The feature is seen in WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.8.10.74, and it's rolling out to more users.

The implementation of the Digital Market Act (DMA) in the European Union has led to significant changes to iOS. As a result, Apple was obligated to open the gates of its ecosystem to third parties and even let users change the default call and messaging apps on their devices.

While the change was first limited to EU users, Apple later announced that all iPhone users worldwide could change their default apps, starting with the release of iOS 18.2. Leveraging this, WhatsApp is now trying to strengthen its foothold in the iOS ecosystem and move more users away from Apple's default messaging and calling apps.

Once you set WhatsApp as your preferred app for calling and texting, the device will summon the apps when you want to initiate a conversation. If WhatsApp is your primary app for connecting with your circle of friends and family members, this feature comes in very handy. Also, those who use Meta-owned messaging apps for business purposes can take advantage of this.

Folks at WABetaInfo say the feature is now available to some beta testers through the TestFlight app, but it will roll out to more users in the coming days. However, it remains to be seen when it lands on the stable version of WhatsApp for iOS. Once you have installed WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.8.10.74, you should see WhatsApp's name in the iPhone's list of default apps.

In order to change the iPhone's default apps, you first need to go to Settings and select Apps > Default Apps. Then, find the Messaging and Calling options and tap on each one to set your preferred app.