You can now wake Copilot in Windows 11 with a voice command

Following the release of Copilot Vision updates for Windows 11 Insiders, Microsoft is bringing a new feature to the Copilot app, which will be familiar to those who used Cortana on Windows 10 or Windows Phone. Now, with the latest update, Windows 11 users can wake Copilot by saying "Hey, Cortana Copilot!"

The new command makes it easier to start Copilot Voice without touching your device or pressing keys. In March, Microsoft updated the Copilot app to allow you to hold Alt + Space to launch Copilot Voice, but now, you can do it with your voice.

Copilot wake word: Windows Insiders can now invoke Copilot with the phrase “Hey, Copilot!”. This opt-in feature gives people a new way to easily start a conversation with Copilot Voice, anytime the feature is enabled, and their PC is unlocked. With this new hands-free experience, you can stay in your flow when you need answers to a question or just need someone to bounce an idea off of.

Of course, not everyone will be happy about Windows constantly listening to a wake phrase, so Microsoft is making this experience strictly opt-in. By default, the Copilot wake word is turned off, and you can turn it on in the app's Settings. Here is how to do it:

Open Copilot and tap your avatar in the bottom-left corner. Tap Settings and scroll down to the Voice mode section. Toggle the "Listen for ‘Hey, Copilot’ to start a conversation" option.

Microsoft adds that Windows 11 uses on-device processing to detect the wake word and is now sending any voice recording to the cloud when "Hey Copilot" is enabled. Upon activating Voice Mode, you will hear a chime or a greeting from Copilot, with the voice mode UI showing at the bottom of the screen. You can exit Copilot Voice by pressing X or remaining silent for a few seconds.

The wake word for Copilot is now rolling out to insiders across all channels in version 1.25051.10.0 and newer. Note that the rollout is gradual, which means some insiders will get it later.