Fresh leak reveals key upgrade and launch window for Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung recently launched its slimmest Galaxy phone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, globally. The 256GB model costs $1,100. While there is a debate about why Samsung felt the need to launch a slim phone or even why the smartphone market is shifting towards slim phones (Apple is also expected to join the trend with iPhone 17 Air), a fresh leak has popped up regarding the Galaxy S25 SE.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is the fourth phone in the S25 family, and if Samsung launches the S25 FE later this year, it will be the fifth phone in the series. However, there are rumors that Samsung could replace the "Plus" model with the S26 Edge. So, everything will be back to four models.

Regarding the Galaxy S25 FE leak, GalaxyClub reports that Samsung could fit a 12MP selfie camera on the Galaxy S25 FE. If true, this would be an upgrade over the 10MP selfie shooter on the Galaxy S24 FE and bring the "FE" model in line with the flagship series. Notably, the Galaxy S20 FE and S21 FE came with 32MP selfie cameras; however, they were downgraded to 10MP with the S23 FE.

While the details about the sensor remain under wraps, it could be the same 12MP camera as the one on the rest of the Galaxy S25 series models. The report further claims that the phone could pack a 50MP primary camera. Earlier, it was reported that Samsung could use the Exynos 2500 processor inside the Galaxy S25 FE.

Other details about the Galaxy S25 FE are still unknown. However, the company is likely to launch the device sometime this year, through a silent newsroom post. Samsung is gearing up to launch its premium foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7.