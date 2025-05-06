Microsoft announces smaller and more affordable 13-inch Surface Laptop

Microsoft's two new, smaller-sized Surface computers are now official. In addition to the 12-inch Surface Pro, the company is launching the 13-inch Surface Laptop, a more portable and affordable Copilot+ PC with a Snapdragon X Plus processor. Microsoft says the laptop is its "thinnest and lightest Surface Laptop yet."

Unlike the Surface Laptop 7, which has a 13.8-inch display, the Surface Laptop 13-inch (not a very creative name) is smaller and lighter. The chassis is made of anodized aluminum, and customers can pick between three colors, including the new Violet.

The computer is powered by an 8-core Snapdragon X Plus processor with a 45 TOPS NPU for AI-powered experiences in Windows 11. In its announcement post, Microsoft claims the laptop is 50% faster than the Surface Laptop 5 and delivers better performance than the MacBook Air M3.

Although the Surface Laptop 13-inch does not have the fastest chip, it makes up for that with better battery life. According to Microsoft, the Surface Laptop 13-inch features the longest battery life of any Surface device, and it can deliver up to 23 hours of video playback or 16 hours of web browsing.

Of course, being cheaper, the Surface Laptop 13-inch has some corners cut. The touchscreen display is only Full HD (1,920 x 1,280), and the refresh rate is only 60Hz. RAM is limited to 16GB, and storage options include just 256GB and 512GB UFS, not SSD. Also, Microsoft removed the infrared Windows Hello camera in favor of a fingerprint reader built into the power button.

Still, the laptop has a backlit keyboard and a haptic trackpad. Its charger is also included in the box, unlike the new Surface Pro 12-inch, which only comes with a USB-C cable. As for ports, you get two USB 3.2 Type-C ports with display output (up to two 4K 60Hz displays), one USB 3.1 Type-A, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. Like in the Surface Pro 12-inch, the Surface Connect is no longer here.

The Surface Laptop 13-inch is now available for preorder at $899 for the base 256GB configuration. Shipments begin on May 20, 2025.