Samsung Wallet launches combining Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass

The Korean electronics giant, Samsung, has announced Samsung Wallet. With this app, Galaxy users can bring together their digital IDs, payment cards, loyalty cards, keys, and more. The Samsung Blockchain Wallet and SmartThings services are also built-in allowing you to monitor cryptocurrencies and control aspects of the smart home.

With all of this sensitive data in one place, Samsung Wallet is protected by Samsung Knox, a defence-grade security platform. Knox encrypts the data stored in Wallet making it accessible only with authentication such as a fingerprint. It also isolates sensitive items in the wallet in the embedded Secure Element to help protect against digital and physical hacking.

Commenting on Samsung Wallet, Jeanie Han, EVP and Head of Digital Life, MX Business at Samsung Electronics, said:

“Samsung Wallet is bringing a new level of everyday convenience to mobile devices with a totally safe and secure environment for storing digital keys, cards and more. As part of our ongoing commitment to open ecosystems, we will continue to expand on the capabilities of Samsung Wallet by working closely with our trusted partners and developers.”

By Friday, the new Samsung Wallet will be available in six markets – France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and the U.S. The company did not state whether it would arrive in any other countries.