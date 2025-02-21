When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

YouTube confirms video loading issues, says it's working on a fix

There have been multiple reports from users complaining they cannot watch YouTube videos. Instead, they're presented with an error message when they try to click on a video to watch it.

While the scale at which the YouTube not working issue has spread is unknown, user reports suggest it seems to affect both mobile and desktop users. They are greeted with messages such as "Video unavailable" or "This content isn't available, try again later."

One Reddit user said they cannot watch any video and they don't having any VPNs or adblocker installed on their device. Another claimed they can't stream regular videos and Shorts on their mobile device, even after trying different browsers.

Fortunately, the Google-owned streaming platform has stepped in to acknowledge the issue on multiple social channels and assured that a fix is on the way. Here's what YouTube said on its community support forum:

We've seen reports of loading issues with YouTube videos. We're aware and working on a fix.

You might be encountering a "Video unavailable. This content isn't available, try again later" message when trying to watch YouTube videos.

Please let us know if you're experiencing any other types of issues while watching videos. We'll provide updates here as soon as we have them.

YouTube has not discussed what exactly is causing the videos to become unavailable to the users. For now, all we can do is wait for the company to fix the issue and provide an update to the affected users.

A quick trip to the Down Detector website suggests that YouTube is suffering from an outage, which explains the problems people face while streaming videos.

