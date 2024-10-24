YouTube could introduce an easy way to activate bedtime reminders

In 2020, YouTube introduced a feature called "Bedtime Reminders" to remind users to stop watching videos on the platform and go to bed. This is a nice way if you spend way too much time watching videos on the platform. However, the functionality was a bit buried inside the settings to turn it on, which could be the reason most people may not even know that any such feature exists on the YouTube Android app.

Thankfully, it appears that YouTube will soon make it easier for users to activate the bedtime reminders feature. Multiple features have been spotted in the YouTube Android app version 19.43.32 beta that suggest that the bedtime reminders feature could now appear in the video player window. Specifically, the option could show up on the bottom sheet, which also contains video quality controls, playback speed functionality, the sleep timer, and more options. Here are the strings:

You can turn the reminder off in Settings

Set a reminder

Bedtime reminder

Reminders are on until %1$s. You have %2$s left.



key_15_min

key_30_min

key_45_min

key_60_min

key_when_this_video_ends



15 minutes

30 minutes

45 minutes

60 minutes

When this video ends

Similar to the current functionality, the bedtime reminders will offer users the option to tweak the reminder in 15-minute increments or choose the "Wait until I finish the video to show reminder" option to make the notification appear when the current video that you are watching ends.

The availability of bedtime reminders in the bottom sheet will make it easier for people to control their video-watching habits and enjoy other things in life. Currently, users can head over to Settings > General > Remind me when it’s bedtime to enable or use the feature. As noted by Android Authority, do note that there is no certainty that the feature will make it to the stable version.