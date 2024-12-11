YouTube Kids adds support for vertical UI on Android and iOS

YouTube Kids is finally getting a long-awaited feature that brings a fresh look to its mobile app. As a part of YouTube's efforts to implement modern design, the YouTube Kids app UI now boasts a cleaner and smoother interface along with new features that will make exploring content on the platform easier and enjoyable for kids and parents alike.

The update is available for both Android and iOS. Before this update, YouTube Kids could only be used in landscape orientation, introducing limitations in how a user can browse and search for content. Fortunately, the new update adds support for vertical orientation and also brings along new vibrant colors and updated icons, while keeping all the familiar features, like strong parental controls and kid-friendly content in place.

Here are the list of changes introduced with the latest update:

Going vertical (and horizontal) makes it easier to search and browse through content your family loves while holding your device either horizontally OR vertically!

Do note that these new changes will apply to YouTube Kids Android and iOS apps. Meaning, this experience won't affect the web or TV versions of the kid's video streaming platform. To get these new features, make sure to grab the latest version of the YouTube Kids app from the Google Play Store for Android and App Store for iOS devices.