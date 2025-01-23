YouTube Premium users get new set of experimental feaures to try, iOS gains PiP feature

YouTube has announced a host of new experimental features for its Premium subscribers, aimed at offering an enhanced viewing experience.

In the official blog post, YouTube announced the addition of the "Jump Ahead" feature, which allows Premium subscribers to skip directly to the parts of the video they care about most. Users need to simply press the keyboard's seek-forward button on eligible videos or click the dedicated "Jump Ahead" button to skip segments. This feature will be available to try until February 5.

Premium subscribers using iOS devices can now enjoy YouTube Shorts in picture-in-picture (PiP) mode. This feature enables iOS users to watch YouTube Shorts while they use other apps. The feature will be available until February 19. To activate it, simply start a YouTube Short, then switch to another app to make the YouTube Short appear in a floating window.

Another feature available until February 19 is the "Shorts Smart Downloads" feature, which automatically saves recommended short videos to your iOS device for offline viewing. Once the feature is enabled, the downloaded Shorts will be available in the "Smart Downloads" section of the YouTab.

YouTube Premium subscribers can now also enjoy high-quality 256kbps audio on music videos, giving an elevated video-watching experience.

Premium subscribers on mobile will also be able to watch videos at 4x speed. allowing faster consumption of podcasts or slow-paced content.

YouTube is also inviting users to participate in feedback studies about its services and products. If selected, users will receive a questionnaire and instructions, and on successful completion, YouTube will reward users with a gift card.

Google has also thrown in a new offer for Google One users in the US. On the purchase of the Google One Premium plan with at least 2TB storage, which starts at $20/month, subscribers can get YouTube Premium for $11.99/month, down from the usual $13.99/month.