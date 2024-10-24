KB5044384: Microsoft fixes Windows 11 24H2 UI, 8.63GB update data, SFC, DirectAccess bugs

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 update for version 24H2 PCs. The new update, under KB5044384 and build 26100.2161, is the non-security preview update (C-release) for October 2024 and brings multiple bug fixes, including ones related to UI, 8.63GB undeletable upgrade data, DirectAccess, SFC scannow error, and more.

The full changelog is given below:

Highlights Gradual rollout These might not be available to all users because they will roll out gradually.​​​​​ [Notifications] New! You can now stop the suggestions to turn off notifications from certain apps. Select the ellipses (…) in the notification and turn it off. You can also go to Settings > System > Notifications and turn it off from there. Look for “Notification Suggestions” in the senders list. An entry will only appear in the list after you receive a notification.

[Wi-Fi password dialog] New! The dialog now has the Windows 11 visual design. Go to Settings > Network & internet .

[Narrator] New! This update adds a new Narrator shortcut. Press the Narrator key + Ctrl + X to copy what Narrator last spoke to the clipboard. This shortcut is useful when you want to quickly copy some content, like codes or numbers for use. New! It will now auto read the contents of an email message in the new Outlook. This is like the behavior in Outlook classic.

[Gamepad keyboard] New! This update starts the roll out of a new Gamepad keyboard layout for the on-screen keyboard. With it, you can use your Xbox controller to move around the screen and type. Button accelerators are also available; these include the X button for backspace and the Y button for the spacebar. For better movement patterns, the keyboard keys are aligned vertically.

[Start menu] New! “All apps” has the new name, “All.”

[ALT + Tab] Fixed: The screen goes black on some PCs for a few seconds when you switch between certain windows.

[Scanning apps] Fixed: They don't detect certain scanners although they are connected. Normal rollout [Web sign-in] Fixed: You cannot sign in to your account from the web because the screen stops responding.

[Copilot key settings] New! You can configure the Copilot key on the keyboard. On new devices, the key opens the Copilot app. If you sign in to your account using a Microsoft Entra ID, the key opens the M365 app. You can make the key open a different app or open Search. To do this, go to Settings > Personalization > Text input . To make the key open a different app, the app must be in a signed MSIX package. This ensures that the app meets security and privacy standards to keep you safe. If your PC’s keyboard does not have a Copilot key, changing this setting will do nothing.

[WindowsDisk Cleanup app] Fixed: After you use this app, it might show the wrong amount of disk space that you can free up in the 'Windows Update Cleanup' category. Improvements This non-security update includes quality improvements. Below is a summary of the key issues that this update addresses when you install this KB. If there are new features, it lists them as well. The bold text within the brackets indicates the item or area of the change we are documenting. [Virtual hard disk (VHD/VHDx)] New! This update adds a detach virtual hard disk button to Settings. In the properties for your VHD or VHDx, go to Settings > System > Storage > Disks & Volumes . This might not be available to all users because it will roll out gradually.​​​​​

[Networking] New! If you use the netsh wlan show networks command, it can now read SSIDs that are encoded using UTF-8. This means that Wi-Fi SSIDs that have Unicode characters (like emoji) will display properly in netsh output. This might not be available to all users because it will roll out gradually.​​​​​

[Windows Sandbox Client Preview] New! This update adds the Windows Sandbox Client Preview. It includes: Runtime clipboard redirection Audio and video input control The sharing of folders with the host at runtime To access these, select the ellipses (…) at the upper right on the app. This preview also includes a version of command-line support. (The commands might change over time). To learn more, use the wsb.exe –help command. You can find new updates for this app in the Microsoft Store. This might not be available to all users because it will roll out gradually.​​​​​

[User interface (UI)] Fixed: You cannot view some parts of the UI when you run certain apps.

[HTML Applications (HTA)] Fixed: HTA optional components (OC) are now in ARM64 Windows PE.

[Live kernel debug files (dumps)] Fixed: win32kbase.sys creates live kernel debug files when it should not.

[Winlogon] Fixed: A stop error occurs during shutdown.

[Windows Kernel Vulnerable Driver Blocklist file (DriverSiPolicy.p7b)] This update adds to the list of drivers that are at risk for Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) attacks.

[sfc /scannow command] Fixed: You get errors every time you run the command.

[Service for User to Self (S4U2self)] Fixed: Your device might have issues using S4U2self to authenticate. This occurs if Credential Guard is off, and the device joins an Active Directory domain that does not allow the RC4 cipher.

[DirectAccess (known issue)] Fixed: After a clean install or an in-place upgrade to Windows 11, version 24H2, you might face issues using DirectAccess. The connection might not complete and stays in a ‘connecting’ state.

You can find the official support article here on Microsoft's official website. The update can be manually downloaded from here.