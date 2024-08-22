YouTube rolls out an AI support chatbot for recovering hacked accounts

Imagine you've invested your time, energy, and money in a YouTube account, and suddenly, that account gets hijacked, hacked, or compromised. Such incidents are not unusual on social media platforms, especially for high-profile accounts. Recovering hacked accounts could be tedious as you have to provide tons of information to prove you own that account.

To alleviate the stress of account recovery, YouTube has introduced an AI support chatbot. This tool, known as the Hacked Channel Assistant, is designed to guide creators through the process of re-securing their login and recovering their account after a hack, as Google noted on the YouTube support page.

With the introduction of YouTube's AI support chatbot, creators now have a powerful tool at their disposal. This tool, accessible via the YouTube Help Center, empowers you to take control of your hacked YouTube account recovery process by guiding you through a series of questions and information submissions.

If all goes well, YouTube's new tool will help you recover and secure the Google login credentials associated with the account. Then, it will reverse changes made to the account by hackers and guide you through best practices to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Google says the tool is only available in English, and certain troubleshooting features are limited to certain creators. However, it will eventually be available to all creators. It remains to be seen if Google provides high-profile YouTube accounts with special help or some dedicated features.

If the tool isn't yet available for you, you can reach YouTube support via the @TeamYouTube handle on X (formerly Twitter). Eligible accounts can also contact the YouTube Creator Support team for further support.

Compromising the associated email with a YouTube account is the most common method hackers use to hijack an account. To prevent such incidents, ensure your password is strong enough, hard to guess, and regularly updated. Also, don't forget to enable two-factor authentication for extra security.