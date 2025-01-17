YouTube to test its 'likeness management technology' early next year

Image by DevashishDeval via Pixabay

YouTube has partnered with the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and will start testing its likeness management technology early next year. YouTube has been building tools to give creators and artists more control and awareness over how AI is being used to depict them on the video-sharing platform.

In other words, a set of tools will allow creators to identify and manage AI-generated content featuring their likenesses, such as their voice and face. One new tool YouTube is developing is synthetic singing identification technology within Content ID, designed to detect and manage AI-generated content that simulates creators' singing voices.

Another capability is detecting AI-generated content showing the faces of people from various industries, such as creators, actors, musicians, and athletes. Both tools are built on top of YouTube's Content ID technology, which has existed since 2007. It allows copyright owners to prevent misuse of their content and create a new revenue stream.

YouTube's partnership with CAA will allow the company to access leading talent, including award-winning actors and top athletes from the NBA and NFL. As part of the testing, these influential figures will gain access to an early version of YouTube's likeness management technology.

"CAA’s clients’ direct experience with digital replicas in the evolving landscape of AI will be critical in shaping a tool that responsibly empowers and protects creators and the broader YouTube community," YouTube said in a blog post. The agency has invested in services like CAAvault, which scans and securely stores its clients' digital likenesses, including their faces, bodies, and voices.

Other than identifying their likeness, its privacy complaint process will allow people to submit removal requests. These tools will eventually roll out to a broader group of creators and artists on the platform. Over the next few months, YouTube will announce new testing cohorts of top YouTube creators, creative professionals, and other partners.

There has been an influx of AI tools and services ever since ChatGPT arrived on the market (read about major ChatGPT features of 2024). This list includes Google's home-baked Gemini chatbot and several YouTube features like Dream Screen, Dream Track, an 'Ask' conversation tool, and an AI support chatbot.

YouTube has also tried to combat misuse by labeling generative AI content and allowing users to report synthetic content that looks or sounds like them. An update pushed last year lets creators and copyright owners control whether or not their content can be used to train AI models.