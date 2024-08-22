Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Hell Let Loose, and more join Xbox Free Play Days for the weekend

A packed weekend awaits Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members looking to try out something new. The latest Free Play Days offer has just gone live, and that means those members can now jump into Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Hell Let Loose, Naruto To Boruto Shinobi Striker, and Gigabash.

Up first is Kingdom Come: Deliverance, the RPG set during medieval times that is receiving its highly-anticipated sequel next year. This being the first game, it has you taking the role of Henry, the son of a blacksmith, after a tragedy befalls his village. The sprawling world has you slowly rising in fame and status as the story progresses.

Next, Hell Let Loose joins in to offer multiplayer fans a crack at its tactical first-person shooter gameplay. The multiplayer title takes you to World War II featuring battles of over 100 players and hardcore combat involving infantry, tanks, artillery and even some RTS-inspired mechanics.

The Naruto game Shinobi Striker brings four versus four ninja action to battle in multiplayer featuring characters from the popular anime series. The last game of the bunch, GIgaBash, is also a fighting title, but from a whole other world. The Kaiju fighting experience offers 1-4 character battles featuring film-inspired Kaijus and giant Heroes in fully destructible cities. There is a single-player campaign to go through as well.

As usual, any progress made during the free weekend event will carry over to the full game when purchasing a copy. Here are store pages for each game of this Free Play Days offer, and some of them are having major discounts too:

The next Free Play Days event, with another slate of fresh games, will begin on August 29.