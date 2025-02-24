Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Save up to 31% on SanDisk Creator Pro 4TB, 2TB, and 1TB portable SSDs

SanDisk Creator Pro Portable SSD

Earlier this month, SanDisk announced the new Creator Pro storage lineup, tailored for creative professionals and pretty much any other customer who wants good storage media. The lineup consists of portable SSDs, desktop SSDs, thumb drives, and memory cards. Now, those portable SSDs are getting their first big discount, allowing you to save up to 31%.

Part of the SanDisk Creator series, the SanDisk Creator Pro Portable SSD delivers the speed, capacity, and durability you need for your demanding creative workflows. With up to 4TB capacity and powerful NVMe performance, you can efficiently transfer, edit, and back up your uncompressed footage, multi-camera project files, and AI-generated assets.

The SanDisk Creator Pro Portable SSD connects via USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 to Windows PCs, Macs, Linux computers, and other devices. It operates at sequential speeds of up to 2,000MB/s. The drive is also IP65-rated, which means it can withstand dust, water splashes, and a drop from up to 9 ft or 3 m, should it encounter rough conditions away from your desk (a built-in carabiner loop will help you make sure it never happens).

SanDisk Creator Pro Portable SSD

In the box, in addition to the drive itself, you will find two USB cables (one Type-C to Type-C and one Type-C to Type-A for better compatibility), a warranty guide (each drive comes with a limited five-year warranty), and a complementary one-month Adobe Creative Cloud subscription, which can save you even more.

