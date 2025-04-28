This Lexar 4TB/2TB 2000 MB/s external portable USB-C SSD is lowest priced now

Are you looking to grab some high-speed external SSDs? If so, then you can have a look at Lexar's SL500 option is currently on sale for the lowest price. The discount applies to both the 4TB and 2TB models (purchase links towards the end of the article).

While portable HDDs (hard disk drives) can be a great option if one is looking for high-capacity storage solutions for things like back-up, an external SSD provides much much higher speed so that you can even use them for things like for gaming. Modern games have high definition textures and other assets that take up a ton of space and they really benefit from SSD-level speeds.

Speaking of speeds, the SL500 can deliver up to 2000 MB/s sequential read speeds and up to 1800 MB/s sequential write speeds. To reach such speeds, though, you will need a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 slot.

In terms of other specs, Lexar says that these drives can operate between 0 to 50 degrees Celsius, although there will surely be some room for tolerance. In terms of OS support, the firm says that SL500 can work on Mac OSX 10.6+, Windows 11/10/7/8, Android 4.4+, and Harmony OS.

Lexar notes that the SL500 is from its "slim" lineup of external SSDs and not the rugged form. However, it does offer IP54 rating and the company claims they have been evaluated for 2-meter anti-drop tests.

Get the Lexar SL500 external portable SSDs at the links below:

Lexar 4TB SL500 Portable SSD, Up to 2000MB/s Read, Compatible w/Type-C Laptops, iPhone 15 and Above, Smartphones, Tablets, PS5, Xbox, USB 3.2 Gen 2x2, Slim and Lightweight (LSL500X004T-RNBNU): $259.49 (Amazon US) (MSRP: $349.99)

Lexar 2TB SL500 Portable SSD, Up to 2000MB/s Read, Compatible w/Type-C Laptops, iPhone 15 and Above, Smartphones, Tablets, PS5, Xbox, USB 3.2 Gen 2x2, Slim and Lightweight, (LSL500X002T-RNBNU): $138.49 (Amazon US) (MSRP: $199.99)

