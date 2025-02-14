16TB WD Elements external hard drive is a great deal currently, ideal for data backup

External storage can be very handy especially if you are looking to back your precious data up. If you are deal hunting today for something like that then you are in luck. That is because Western Digital (WD) recently dropped the price of its popular external HDD (hard disk drive) models down to one of the best prices. It is offering the Elements 16 TB external HDD at its lowest price in over six months (purchase link towards the end of the article).

As long as your system supports SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 1/USB 3.0 (5Gbps) these HDDs should work nicely. The rated 5400 RPM spindle speed of the WD Elements will not be held back.

These are compatible with Windows 10 and 11 as well as macOS X 10.12 and newer. The operating temperature of these drives is typically between 5 to 35 celsius. The box contains an 18-watt AC power adapter alongside the USB 3.0 cable.

Please keep in mind that WD does not mention whether this is a CMR (conventional magnetic recording) drive or SMR, although 8TB and higher disk sizes are typically CMR. For those wondering, CMR is ideal for 24x7 operations like NAS or home servers. Nonetheless, it should be great for backup purposes.

Get the WD Elements 16 TB at the links below:

