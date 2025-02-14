Windows 11 KB5052084 beta improves zip extract performance, fixes login on lock screen bug

Microsoft, today, has released the newest build to Windows 11 Beta channel Insiders. The new build, 22635.4945 under KB5052084, improves zip extraction performance, and more. Microsoft notes that this build is for version 23H2.

The full chnagelog is given below:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on* [General] This update includes a small set of general improvements and fixes that improve the overall experience for Insiders running this build on their PCs. [Spotlight on the desktop] We’re beginning to roll out some additional changes to the Desktop Spotlight icon for Windows Insiders to help with discoverability including changes to the icon color/backplate and moving the icon to the bottom right position on your desktop. Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on* [File Explorer] Did some more work to improve the performance of extracting zipped files in File Explorer, particularly when you’re unzipping a large number of small files.

Fixed a few issues impacting File Explorer reliability for Insiders.

Fixed an issue where opening File Explorer from the command line may result in the address bar being empty and not displaying the current path.

Fixed an issue where you couldn’t select multiple files in the Recommended section of Home by holding Shift and clicking the files

Fixed an issue causing the see more “…” menu in the command bar to open in the wrong direction for some resolutions. [Input] Fixed an issue which could cause explorer.exe to crash when opening the input flyout sometimes.

Fixed an issue where when using the touch keyboard on the login screen to sign in to your PC, you may unexpectedly see two touch keyboards launch. [Lock screen] Fixed an issue in recent flights where if you tried to reset your password from the login screen, it wouldn’t work due to an underlying crash. Known issues [File Explorer] We’re investigating an issue causing File Explorer to be very slow to close for some Insiders when closing using the X button. This may also impact the other title bar buttons. [Settings] There is a known issue where the two new enterprise-specific device info and accessibility preferences cards are showing up on non-managed PCs signed in with Microsoft accounts.

You can find the official blog post here on Microsoft's website.