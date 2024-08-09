2TB Seagate Starfield Special Edition External HDD is back to its lowest price

Today, you can get your hands on the 2TB variant of the Seagate Starfield Special Edition External HDD at its lowest price. So, if you are a Starfield fan and have been looking for a good external storage option, you may want to check it out now.

Officially licensed by Bethesda, this Starfield Special Edition 7200RPM hard drive, with customizable RGB LED lighting, uses USB 3.2 Gen 1 for broad compatibility with devices like PC, PlayStation, and Mac, ensuring seamless integration across multiple platforms.

With 2TB of storage capacity, users can potentially back up all their content without worrying about file space. While not ideal for storing modern Xbox titles needing faster speeds, it works well for backward-compatible games on Xbox Series X|S. For Xbox One, there are no limitations on game storage.

In addition, buyers can enjoy peace of mind with the included 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services and 1-year Special warranty, promising comprehensive protection for their gaming investment.

2TB Seagate Starfield Special Edition Game Drive (External Hard Drive - USB 3.2 Gen 1, Custom RGB LED, 3 Year Rescue Services by Seagate): $79.99 (Amazon US)

You can also check out other HDD deals here. For solid-state drives, you can head over to our SSD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.