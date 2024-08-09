Get this 32-inch LG curved PC monitor for a new all time low price of just $149

32-inch PC monitors cost hundreds of dollars just a few years ago. However, prices for these larger monitors have gone down a lot, and they are more affordable for people who need them for their primary display in their home office, or even for people who want to add a second screen. Right now, you can get a 32-inch curved PC monitor from LG for an all-time low price.

At the moment the LG 32MR50C-B 32-inch curved PC monitor is priced at $149 at Amazon. This is the monitor's lowest price ever and also $30.99 off its $179.99 MSRP.

The VA monitor has a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 and has a 100Hz refresh rate. It also supports AMD FreeSync technology. That means that if you want to use this work-themed monitor for some gaming, you should be able to experience less graphical stuttering on the screen while playing. It also has a black stabilizer, which increases the light in some darker areas in gaming so you can see enemies that you might not normally see.

The monitor also has what LG calls OnScreen Control. It allows owners to split what's seen on screen in two, three, or four sections so you can run several full-sized apps at once. The monitor also has two HDMI ports for connecting it to your PC, laptop, game console, and more.

