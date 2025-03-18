ICYMI: 4TB Samsung T7 Portable SSD again selling at its lowest price

If you are in the market for a fast and reliable storage solution, the Samsung T7 Portable SSD is worth considering. Both Amazon and Samsung are currently offering the 4TB variant at its lowest price.

The T7 delivers read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s, using PCIe NVMe technology. This is said to deliver nearly twice as fast as the previous model, the T5. According to Samsung, to achieve the maximum read and write speeds, the host device and connection cables need to support USB 3.2 Gen 2, and UASP mode must be enabled.

Furthermore, the company claims that the drive can handle 4K 60fps video recording directly and supports formats such as iPhone 15 ProRes 4K at 60fps. Additionally, it includes the Samsung Magician Software, which provides advanced tools for drive management, performance optimization, and security features.

Furthermore, the device is built with an aluminium unibody and is reportedly resistant to drops from heights of up to 6 feet. The Samsung T7 Portable SSD can be secured with an AES 256-bit encrypted password. Lastly, it also comes with a three year limited warranty, ensuring long-term reliability and support.

