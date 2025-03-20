Microsoft removes a Windows 11 24H2 update block, download now available to more users

Microsoft has removed yet another safeguard hold that was put in place for Windows 11 24H2. The upgrade block was placed on systems with Asphalt 8 as the would freeze or stop responding. Interestingly, the safeguard hold for this issue was already present at launch which means the company had known about it from Inisder testing.

Microsoft has explained what the problem was and has also added the safeguard hold ID for IT admins and sysadmins:

After installing Windows 11, version 24H2, you might face issues with Asphalt 8 (Airborne). The game might stop responding with an exception while you are using or exiting it, and you will have to restart the game to recover from the exception. To safeguard your update experience, we have applied a compatibility hold on devices using Asphalt 8. These devices will not be offered to install Windows 11, version 24H2 via the Windows Update release channel. IT administrators using Windows Update for Business reports can check this issue using its safeguard ID: 52796746. Resolution: This issue has been resolved. The safeguard hold (ID 52796746) that was previously in place for this issue has been lifted. It may take up to 48 hours for the Windows 11, version 24H2 update to be offered in the Windows Update in Settings. Restarting your device might expedite the process.

Thus the company says that users who were affected by this will be able to download Windows 11 version 24H2 very soon as it typically takes up to 48 hours or two days for the feature update to be offered. You can find the issue here on Microsoft's Windows health dashboard site.

In the rare case that you have still not been offered Windows 11 24H2 without any compatibility block, you can try this Registry/Group Policy hack to update immediately.