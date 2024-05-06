40-inch TCL Class S3 LED Smart TV with Fire TV built-in is available at its lowest price

Amazon US is currently offering the 40-inch TCL Class S3 LED Smart TV at its lowest price so, you might want to check it out if you are looking to upgrade your entertainment experience without breaking the bank.

40-inch TCL Class S3 1080p LED Smart TV with Fire TV (40S350F, 2023 Model, Alexa Built-in, Apple AirPlay Compatibility, Streaming FHD Television, Black): $149.99 (Amazon US)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

This Smart TV offers enhanced picture quality with its 1080p Full HD Resolution, promising clarity and detail. With Fire TV built-in, you can reportedly stream over 1 million, in addition to 200,000 free, movies and TV episodes from platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Peacock.

Moreover, it is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit, potentially enhancing your smart home experience. The Alexa Voice Remote further streamlines your entertainment control, enabling content search and launch through voice commands.

In addition, with 2 HDMI Inputs, one of which includes ARC support, you can connect various devices for optimal viewing.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.