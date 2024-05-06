Some Xbox Insiders can try out a new way to find discounts in the Microsoft Store

Some Microsoft Xbox Insider Program members are getting a chance to try out a new feature in the Xbox Store that should make it easier to find games that are currently discounted.

In the update notes for the Xbox Insiders on the Alpha Ring and the Alpha Skip Ahead Ring, Microsoft mentions the new sales experience for the Microsoft Store:

Finding a great deal shouldn't be difficult, so we've made it easier. With today's update, a random subset of users will notice an improved experience, making it easier to identify sales and take advantage of them. In addition to searching the Microsoft Store, more information regarding sales will now be visible when selecting a game on Home and when searching from Home or the guide.

Members for both of those Xbox Insider Rings will also get some new updates for their Xbox wireless controller:

We're releasing a new version of the Xbox Wireless Controller firmware today which contains various fixes and improvements, including: Fixes to address the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 paddles remaining active with the default profile.

Fixed an issue with unexpected input behavior when using a 3.5mm and USB joystick together with the Xbox Adaptive Controller. If your controller needs an update, you will be prompted to install it once the controller is powered on and connects to your console. You can also open the Xbox Accessories App to install the update manually if you missed or dismissed the prompt.

Finally, the Alpha Skip-Ahead Xbox Insider ring members will now be able to get the same update that was released last week for Alpha Ring members that adds support for Xbox consoles to remember up to 10 password-protected wireless networks with the consoles's updated settings.

All of these features will likely be included in a forthcoming Xbox update for all console owners.