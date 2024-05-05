32-inch Samsung Odyssey G55C Curved Gaming Monitor is selling at its lowest price on Amazon

Today is the last day of Amazon Gaming Week so, you might want to benefit from the deals that Amazon US is currently offering before they come to an end. Particularly, if you are a gaming enthusiast and have been looking to upgrade your gaming monitor at a budget, you can check out the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 Curved Gaming Monitor at its lowest price.

32-inch Samsung Odyssey G55C Series QHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor (1ms(MPRT), HDR10, 165Hz, AMD Radeon FreeSync, Eye Care, LS32CG550ENXZA, 2024): $279.99 (Amazon US)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Featuring QHD 2560x1440px resolution, the Odyssey G5 reportedly delivers 1.7 times the pixel density of Full HD, ensuring sharp and detailed images. With its 165Hz refresh rate, you get to experience potentially seamless gameplay without any lag. The rapid 1ms response time minimizes blur, ensuring precise gameplay interactions.

Furthermore, AMD Radeon FreeSync technology promises seamless synchronization between your monitor and graphics card, eliminating image tearing. In addition, HDR10 technology enhances graphics with a rich spectrum of colours, offering deep blacks and bright whites. Moreover, the Odyssey G55C incorporates Eye Saver Mode to minimise blue light emissions, reducing eye strain.

