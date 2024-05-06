Get the TP-Link Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 mesh routers for all time low prices starting at $249.99

The Wi-Fi 7 wireless standard is currently the fastest you can get when you are looking for a new wireless router for your home. If you live in a large house, or one with multiple levels, you might want to get a mesh router and buy two or three of them to cover your home with a strong and fast Wi-Fi 7 signal.

Right now, TP-Link has the lowest prices ever for its BE10000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 mesh router at Amazon. You can buy just one for $249.99 or $50 off its $299.99 MSRP.

You can get a two-pack for a new low price of $449.99 or $100 off its $549.99 MSRP. Finally, the three-pack for the mesh router currently has a new low price of $649.99 or $150 off its $799.99 MSRP.

Each of the TP-Link BE10000 Wi-Fi 7 mesh routers has 2.4 Ghz, 5 Ghz, and 6 Ghz bands and collectively they offer download speeds of up to 10Gbps. One router can cover up to 3,000 square feet with its Wi-Fi 7 signal, while two mesh routers can cover up to 5,800 square feet and three routers can cover up to 7,600 square feet. Connecting two or more of the routers will result in a seamless connector for users with just one Wi-Fi name in the home.

The router has four 2.5 Ghz ports for people who want to connect them with an ethernet cable to a smart TV, a game console, or something else. The setup of the routers is easy with the TP-Link Deco mobile app. You can use it to check every device that's connected to your network and set up guest access. You can also connect to VPNs with the routers instead of connecting each device.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

