Save big on Xbox consoles and accessories while Microsoft increases prices

On May 1, 2025, Microsoft announced a significant price increase for all Xbox Series X|S consoles and various accessories, such as controllers and headsets. All these devices are now much more expensive (effective May 1), but the good news is that you can still buy a new console or controller at an old price or even less.

Note: the following prices are likely to change at any moment. Prices are valid at the time of publishing this article.

The new price for the Xbox Series X 1TB without an optical drive is $549, but you can save $102.63. The standard Xbox Series X with an optical drive now costs $599.99, but Amazon still sells it at $499.99.

The 1TB Xbox Series S now costs $429.99, so if you buy one now, you save $83. As for the cheapest Xbox Series S with 512GB of storage, Microsoft increased its price to $379.99, but Amazon is offering one at $273.99, which is even lower than the launch price of $299.99.

Moving to controllers, all Special Edition gamepads now cost $79.99, but you can save up to 17% on the Pulse Cipher and Sky Cipher.

Xbox Wireless Controller Special Edition Pulse Cipher

Elite Series 2 controllers are also still available at the lowest price of 2025 (we reported that a few days ago). The Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller with extra accessories is currently $141.99 ($199.99 is the new price)

