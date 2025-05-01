Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Save big on Xbox consoles and accessories while Microsoft increases prices

Neowin

Xbox Series X with two controllers
On May 1, 2025, Microsoft announced a significant price increase for all Xbox Series X|S consoles and various accessories, such as controllers and headsets. All these devices are now much more expensive (effective May 1), but the good news is that you can still buy a new console or controller at an old price or even less.

Note: the following prices are likely to change at any moment. Prices are valid at the time of publishing this article.

The new price for the Xbox Series X 1TB without an optical drive is $549, but you can save $102.63. The standard Xbox Series X with an optical drive now costs $599.99, but Amazon still sells it at $499.99.

1TB Xbox Series X Robot White

The 1TB Xbox Series S now costs $429.99, so if you buy one now, you save $83. As for the cheapest Xbox Series S with 512GB of storage, Microsoft increased its price to $379.99, but Amazon is offering one at $273.99, which is even lower than the launch price of $299.99.

Moving to controllers, all Special Edition gamepads now cost $79.99, but you can save up to 17% on the Pulse Cipher and Sky Cipher.

Xbox Wireless Controller - Pulse Cipher Special Edition
Xbox Wireless Controller Special Edition Pulse Cipher

Elite Series 2 controllers are also still available at the lowest price of 2025 (we reported that a few days ago). The Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller with extra accessories is currently $141.99 ($199.99 is the new price)

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified. If you don't like it or want to look at more options, check out the Amazon US deals page here.
